Superb second half display from Donegal gives them the win in Cork

Donegal had a 1-19 v 1-12 win over Cork on Sunday afternoon down in Páirc Uí Rinn in their National Football League Division 2 clash.

1-08 v 0-06 was the half-time score but in the second half Donegal were able to take their chances and a late goal from Jamie Brennan following great work by Niall O’Donnell made sure of the win and keeps Donegal’s hopes of an immediate return to Division 1 alive. Next up for Declan Bonner’s men is the visit of Kildare to Ballyshannon.

Diarmaid Doherty and Martin McHugh spoke at the final whistle…