Ronan Whyte loses out in Last 64 of Gibraltar Open

Ronan Whyte lost 4-0 to world ranked number 45 Ben Woollaston from England at the last 64 stage of the Gibraltar Open.

Woollaston started well taking the first frame with ease making a 50 break to secure the frame.

In frames 2 and 3 Whyte was in the ascendancy, dominating both frames up until the final 2 colours which he needed to secure both frames and take a 2-1 lead, but it was Ben’s experience which came to the fore and he duly potted both in those 2 frames to go 3-0 ahead.

In the 4th frame both players played some good match snooker and once again it was the professionals experience which took him over the line with a 76-38 points win.

Ronan will be disappointed that he didn’t win at least 2 frames in the best of seven match , but will have gained valuable experience form this event.