NFL: Tyrone beat the Dubs in Croke Park to move up Division 1 table

Tyrone have moved into fourth place in the National Football League Division 1 table following a 1-14 v 1-11 win over All-Ireland Champions Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday night in what was Mickey Harte’s 300th game in charge.

In a game that was a repeat of last year’s final, Tyrone scored the first point of the game as they shot into Hill 16. Dublin scored their only goal of the game through Cormac Costello with just three minutes played.

It would be 10 minutes later by the time Tyrone got level thanks to points from Mattie Donnelly and Peter Harte.

It was seven minutes later that Tyrone’s goal came. Cathal McShane struck the ball low past Comerford in the Dublin goal to give the Red Hands a 1-03 v 1-01 lead on 20 minutes.

The sides went in at the break with Tyrone leading by 1-07 v 1-05. Peter Harte (2), Cathal McShane and Niall Morgan all kicked points for Tyrone in the last 10 minutes of the half.

The second half saw Cathal McShane open the scoring but two quick scores from Dublin left just a point between the sides.

Richie Donnelly then converted for Tyrone following some great play from Cathal McShane.

Niall Morgan and Mattie Donnelly both kicked scores to leave the score at 1-11 v 1-08 with nine minutes of the second half played.

Mattie Donnelly was involved yet again as he played in Richie Donnelly for Tyrone’s 13th score of the game and just a few minutes later Peter Harte converted again.

Tyrone’s last score of the game came from the boot of Cathal McShane as he claimed a forward mark and scored.

With the game in extra-time Dublin had a late goal chance to close the gap to a single point but the Tyrone defence stood firm. Another Dublin goal chance was denied moments later when there was just three points between the sides with Mattie Donnelly blocking a shot on goal.

The ball was played out the field and with a Tyrone free kick on the 45m line, the referee blew the final whistle to give the Red Hand County an important win over the Dubs.