It’s been confirmed that the Mountain Top walk is ready for use and will be open in May of this year.

Considerable works have been carried out on the route between Woddlands and Calhame and it’s hoped that the marker posts and advance warning signs will be erected in the coming weeks.

Further funding is to be sought with a view towards placing some traill furniture along the pathway.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan hopes the route will be popular once it’s up and running……..