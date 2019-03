A man has appeared at a special court in Omagh charged with the robbery of an ATM at Fintona, Co Tyrone, in December last.

Thirty-two year old Eugene Tomany of Glen Road, Keady, Co Armagh, was charged with the theft of £13,000 belonging to Danske Bank.

A digger was used to take the ATM from the wall of a Supervalu store. Bail was refused and Tomany was remanded in custody to Omagh Magistrates Court on March 26th.