Linfield were 2-0 winners over Institute at home on Saturday afternoon in the NIFL Premiership.

The sides were level at half-time with neither side being able to break the deadlock but goals on 62′ from Jordan Stewart and on 67′ from Josh Robinson gave the home side the win.

Linfield now have a 9 point lead at the top of the table while ‘Stute remain in 9th position.