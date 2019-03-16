Harps U19s win in Athlone

Athlone Town 0- 2 Finn Harps U19s

The Finn Harps U-19s bagged three valuable early season away points today with a 2-0 win over Athlone Town thanks to a goal in either half from Gabby Aduaka and Kennan Diver. After drawing at home the previous week Joe Boyle’s boys were on the front foot from the start against the Midlanders and Aduaka should have given the visitors a very early lead with a free header from a Jamie Browne cross. But, the Harps striker made amends in the eighth minute when he latched onto an excellent through ball from Ronan Gallagher to slot home his first goal of the new Northern Section season.

Manager Boyle was very pleased with his side’s first half performance. “We had 65% of the possession and were really good value for our 1-0 lead at half-time. Pat Loughrey and Ronan Gallagher had other good chances for us in the first half. In saying that our keeper Joe Boyle had two really good saves, one in each half.”

Harps were good down the wings with right-back Michael Gallagher linking well with Browne while on other side Ellison and Loughrey were causing problems for Athlone. After the break the visitors should have added to their lead with Ronan Gallagher twice having opportunities while Browne and Michael Gallagher also had decent efforts. The hosts had a player sent-off entering the final fifteen minutes and Harps took advantage to secure the safety of a second goal. It came on 78 minutes when central defender Kennan Diver rose high to superbly head a Jack Doherty corner back across into the opposite corner of the net.

The Harps 19s don’t have a game next weekend and are back in action on Saturday week the 30th of March with a home game against Sligo Rovers.