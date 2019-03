The MacRory Cup Final takes place on Monday and will see Omagh CBS take on St. Michael’s College Enniskillen at 1pm in Armagh.

Omagh booked their place in the final by beating St. Patrick’s Grammar School, Armagh by 5-10 v 2-12 while the Enniskillen side had a one point win over St. Patrick’s College, Maghera.

The St. Michael’s College, Enniskillen manager Dom Corrigan spoke with Tom Comack ahead of Monday’s Final…