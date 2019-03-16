Four Harps underage sides in action today

It’s a hectic Saturday for underage football at Finn Harps F.C. with four teams in National League action. It will be an historic occasion for the U13s who will be the first boys from the club to play in the brand new league for this age-group. Their opponents will be Longford Town and the game will be played at Illistrin F.C. Manager Kevin McHugh who has moved from his post in charge of the U15s, has conducted an extensive trawl of the playing talent across the county to assemble his squad. So it will be a very special day for everyone involved as well as the families of the boys.

New Finn Harps U15 manager Paul McBride will have his first competitive match in charge when his side hosts Longford Town at the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane (kick-off 2.00).

The Finn Harps U19s will play their second game of the new season this afternoon when Joe Boyle’s side travel to take on Athlone (kick-off 2.00). Harps drew with St. Patrick’s Athletic last Saturday at the Moss in the Drumoghill. Boyle has no injury concerns ahead of the trip and should have senior squad member Niall McGinley available. Athlone had no game last weekend so they are definitely an unknown quantity. The Harps manager is anxious that his side avoids any complacency and are ready for the challenge of their hosts. “We know very little about Athlone. They had no game last weekend but we would expect them to have a pretty good squad. Hopefully our lads are focused and switched on from the start. We had our first game in Drumoghill last Saturday. It ended up a 1-1 draw against St. Pat’s which I was disappointed with us as we had enough chances to have won 3-1.”

The Finn Harps U17s also play their second Northern Section match of the new campaign at home to Athlone Town at the Donegal Junior League Headquarters in Ballyare (kick-off 2.00). It was a difficult start for Declan Boyle’s boys last Sunday after losing 4-0 to St. Patrick’s Athletic in Blanchardstown. But, with home advantage Harps will be going all out for the three points. The 17s are the reigning National League champions and are also the Cup holders.