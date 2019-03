The Donegal Ladies were beaten by 3-16 v 0-04 down in Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday by Cork.

The search for a semi-final spot still continues for Donegal after what can only be described as a commanding performance for the Leesiders.

0-08 v 0-01 was the half-time score down in the Rebel County and Cork continued their high-intensity performance into the second half, scoring 3-08 v 0-03.