The Donegal Ladies lost out to Cork in Division 1 of the Ladies LIDL National Football League on Sunday in what was a dominant performance from the Leesiders.

3-16 v 0-04 was the final score but it could have been a different story. There were seven points in it at half-time, 0-08 v 0-01, but Donegal had chances in the first half that they should have converted.

Donegal manager Maxi Curran spoke with Diarmaid Doherty on Highland Radio’s Sunday Sport…