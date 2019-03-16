Declan Bonner ‘delighted’ with Donegal’s second-half showing against Cork

Donegal’s hopes of regaining immediate promotion back to Division 1 of the National Football League were given a big boost on Saturday when they defeated Cork by 1-19 v 1-12 down in Páirc Uí Rinn.

A strong second half showing from Declan Bonner’s men won the game for them as they had trailed by five points at the break. Donegal’s goal came from Jamie Brennan in injury time as they kicked 1-13 in the second half.

After the match, Ryan Ferry spoke with Donegal manager Declan Bonner…

Ryan also spoke with Paddy McGrath, who played his 100th game in a Donegal jersey…