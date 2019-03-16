Connor Coyle: Joining Roy Jones Junior was the smart option

Earlier this week, Connor Coyle signed a contract with Roy Jones Jr Boxing Promotions in America.

Having beat Travis Scott in Florida last month, The Derry middleweight has been rewarded with an exclusive long term contract that will see him become a full time fighter under RJJ on the UFC Fight Pass channel.

He will be back in the ring inl ate April with a fight in Las Vegas.

In the meantime Connor has been training back home before travelling to Saint Petersburg for a 4 to 6-week camp.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Connor said joining the Roy Jones Junior Promotion was the smart option…