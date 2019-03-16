CFCE making video to highlight Moville Sewerage Scheme concerns

The Community For A Clean Estuary in North Inishowen has decided to create an information video highlighting different aspects of concern on the proposed Moville sewerage system.

The group says the time is right to tell the story of this long running saga in the hope that people can obtain a detailed understanding of the situation.

Spokesperson Enda Craig has published several articles on the issue, but says the reality now is people rarely read long articles, particularly online.

He says YouTube and other social media is the way to go, and they hope to have the video made in a matter of weeks………..