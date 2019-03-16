Blaney fails to secure EU nomination at FF convention

Cavan TD and former Minister Brendan Smith has been selected by Fianna Fail to contest the Europe Parliament election in Midlands North West.

Following what was described as a “competitive” campaign, with nine candidates initially in the race, delegates chose Deputy Smith at a convention in the Longford Arms Hotel in Longford Town.

One of the defeated candidates, former Donegal Deputy Niall Blaney had criticised the timing and location of the convention, saying to hold it on a Friday afternoon on a bank holiday weekend showed no regard for members.