A Tribute to Brian Wright

It was with great sadness that we received the news on Friday about the passing of our former colleague and friend Brian Wright.

Brian became Finn Harps first ever professional player in 1969 and also scored Harps’ first ever goal in senior football. His footballing career also saw him play for his hometown and beloved Derry City, Sligo Rovers and Port Vale in England.

Brian was Highland Radio’s soccer analyst from the early 1990’s to the late 2000’s and kept the north west glued to the radio with his enthusiastic unique delivery and impressive vast knowledge of League of Ireland football.

He was part of the original staff and played a role in helping Highland get to the top.

On Saturday Sport today, Chris Ashmore was joined by former Finn Harps player & BBC Radio Foyle Broadcaster Richie Kelly, who both played and worked alongside Brian and Martin Holmes, who sat alongside Brian in the commentary position, to pay tribute to Brian…

Brian’s Funeral mass will be held on Sunday in St Mary’s Church, Creggan at 2pm with interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.