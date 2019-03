Donegal County Council is being urged to address what’s been described as serious lighting issues at the Aura Leisure Centre car park.

There have been ongoing problems with the lighting since they were first installed some years ago.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the inadequate lighting has led to several complaints and safety concerns among users of the facility.

While the local authority has pledged to address the issue, Cllr McMonagle says that they must take action as soon as possible: