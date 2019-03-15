Saolta publish five year strategy

The Saolta University Health Care Group has this week published its five year strategy.

The document outlines the vision and framework for the Group’s strategic development from 2019 to 2023.

Over the next five years Saolta Group CEO Maurice Power says there will be further development of services, both clinical and organisational based around seven key themes: Quality and Patient Safety; Patient Access; Governance and Integration; Skilled Caring Staff; Education Research and Innovation; eHealth and Infrastructure.

As part of the implementation of the five year strategy 20 priority projects across the Group which includes Letterkenny University Hospital have been identified.

They include a number of clinical and organisational projects focused on further improving services for patients and staff.

A key focus will also be on improving access for patients and reducing waiting times for scheduled and unscheduled care.

Saolta Chief Clinical Director Prof Pat Nash says the Group must aim for a fully integrated patient pathway from the first point of contact with the GP, to timely access to local hospitals and onward to UHG, if required.

He says maximising capacity across all the Groups hospitals is a key part of this