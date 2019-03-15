Sadness at Highland with the passing of Brian Wright

We learned earlier today of the passing of our former colleague and friend Brian Wright.

In 1969 Brian was Finn Harps first professional player but was also the scorer of Harps first goal in senior football.

The wingers career also seen him play for his hometown and beloved Derry City, Sligo Rovers and Port Vale in England.

Closer to us here in Letterkenny, Brian was our soccer analyst on Highland Radio from the early 90’s to the late 2000’s, keeping the north west glued to the radio with his enthusiastic unique delivery and impressive vast knowledge of League of Ireland football.

He was part of the original staff and played a role in helping Highland get to the top.

There will be a tribute to Brian on this weekend’s Saturday Sport at 5.15pm.

Brian’s Funeral mass will be held on Sunday in St Mary’s Church, Creggan at 2pm with interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Rest in Peace Brian.