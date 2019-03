Ronan Whyte from Ardara is participating in the Gibraltar Open this week, a professional ranking event on the world snooker calendar.

With the amateur qualifying stages now complete Ronan is through to the last 64 stage where he will play the number 54 in the world.

On Saturday, Ronan will face Ben Woollaston at 1 pm.

On Thursday, Ronan won his first two matches in the qualifying stages against Hani Owaidi from Saudi Arabia (4-3) and Adrian Holmes Gibraltar (4-0).