It’s been confirmed that roadworks from Coolbouy to Kilmacrennan will be complete next month.

The contractor intends to have the final surface completed with road marking and signage installed by the end of April.

There will be minor works to the side roads and access roads in the following months.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says road users have been very patient with how long the work has taken but once finished, it will make a huge over all difference to the entire area: