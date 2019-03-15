Rising insurance costs ‘crippling’ North West business

A South Donegal TD has told the Dail that there is a developing crisis facing businesses, sporting clubs and community organisations across the country as a result of the cost of employer and public liability insurance.

Deputy Eamon Scanlon says there seems to be little practical action by government to tackle the high insurance costs crippling many businesses.

He claims fraudulent and exaggerated claims are a significant problem and something that needs to be acted upon with urgency.

Deputy Scanlon says high insurance is also a huge obstacle facing returning immigrants: