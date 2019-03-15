Pringle backs student climate protests

Independent TD for Donegal Thomas Pringle has backed the student climate strike today, joining students on their protest outside County House in Lifford earlier.

He told the students that Fine Gael and Fianna Fail all knew climate change has been happening since the 1990s therefore it’s vitally important that the young people of today say enough is enough and hold those politicians to account for refusing to act on something they were complicit in.

Deputy Pringle paid tribute to local student Conal Boyle and his colleagues who organised today’s event………

Picture – Protest organiser Conal Boyle, Sinead Stewart, Deputy Thomas Pringle, Declan Meehan.