Man dies following road traffic collision in Derry

Police in Derry have confirmed that a man aged in his 80’s has died following a road traffic collision at Crescent Link yesterday.

The collision involving a silver Citroen car and a pedestrian occurred at around 8pm on Thursday evening.

The injured man was taken to hospital but passed away from his from injuries. The driver of the car was spoken to by officers at the scene and the road was closed for a number of hours following the collision, but has since re-opened.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are asking any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact officers at Strand Road on 101.