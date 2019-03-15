Highland Sport LIVE from Cork Donegal Double Header

It’s a big weekend in Cork for Donegal GAA – as the county senior ladies and men’s teams feature in a double header at Pairc Ui Rinn this Saturday.

The Highland team of Martin McHugh and Diarmaid Doherty will be there to cover the action supported by GAL OIL, Castlefin.

First up, the Donegal ladies – joint leaders in Division 1 with Galway, seek to maintain their winning ways with victory against the hosts.

There will be live regular updates on Highland as from the 12noon start.

That’s followed by the Division 2 clash featuring the Donegal men and there will be full live match commentary on Saturday Sport from the 2pm throw in.

A win will keep Donegal’s promotion hopes alive while Cork are still without a win at home this season.

