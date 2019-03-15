Highland Radio’s Mega Music Trip 2019 to Athlone

Highland Radio are going to Athlone for our Mega Music Trip 2019!

The Beautiful 4* Star Hotel is where it’s all happening on the 13th, 14th & 15th of October!

Our trip includes Luxury Accomodation, Pre-Show Dinners every night & entertainment into the small hours along with plenty of music, laughter & giveaways, an afternoon boat trip on the River Shannon, walking tours of Stunning Athlone, discount shopping and more!

A fantastic few days that everyone is talking about!

We’ll have entertainment from Michael English & Band, Brendan Shine, Highland’s own David James, Ciaran Rosney & Band, Philomena Begley, The Ryan Turner Band, Marc Roberts and Olivia Douglas!

All of this for just €389pps* – book your place below with a €100 non-refundable deposit.

*Single Room Supp. Applies