Finn Harps now prop up the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table following a 3-0 loss away to UCD on Friday night.

A goal from Timmy O’Neill and a brace from Richie O’Farrell gave the students the win at the UCD bowl as Ollie Horgan’s side now face into a tough task against League leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Chris Ashmore was in Dublin for Highland Radio Sport…