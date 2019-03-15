Fears coastal erosion at Ballyliffin could affect Irish Open chances

Inishowen Municipal District has been told that the Irish Open Golf Championship will almost certainly return to Ballyliffin, but that may be jeopardized if action isn’t taken to tackle coastal erosion.

Councillors were briefed on the preliminary findings of a study into erosion in North Inishowen, with Lagg and Ballyliffin identified as the most vulnerable areas.

The full report, which will include recommendations for action, is due to be published in May, but Cllr Martin Mc Dermott says it’s already very clear that the situation is very serious: