Breaking: FF Cllr Enda Bonner added to party ticket

Fianna Fail Cllr. Enda Bonner is to be added to the party ticket for the upcoming local elections.

It follows a week of controversy, after he lost out to Noreen McGarvey at the party’s selection convention in Burtonport last Friday.

It’s understood that Fianna headquarters contacted Cllr Bonner earlier today stating that he would added to the ticket.

Cllr Bonner will now contest the elections alongside fellow party member Noreen McGarvey in the Glenties Electoral area.

He says this will be his final time to run: