894 planning permissions granted in Donegal last year

The number of planning permissions granted for homes across the country increased by 41 per cent in 2018, but in Donegal, it fell by almost 12%.

The total number of planning permissions granted for all developments increased by 6 per cent on the 2017.

In Donegal, there were 894 permissions granted last year, that’s down on the 2017 total of 998, a fall of just over 10%.

Of those, 338 of them for new dwellings, down from 384 on the previous year.

There were 227 permissions for other purposes including business and retail, down 13%, and 251 permissions for extentions, down 9%. 78 permissions were for alterations and conversions, no change on 2017..