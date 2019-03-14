Tusla opens new residential/respite centre in Letterkenny

Tusla has opened a new residential respite centre in Letterkenny for children aged from six to 17.

The ‘Saoire’ centre provides a respite and support service for children and young people who are living at home or in foster care and require additional supports to maintain their placement in a family environment.

Three years ago, Tusla closed a residential centre at the site, prompting a major debate both locally and nationally.

Donal McCormack is Tusla’s National Director of Residential Childcare Services. He says the reconfigured centre is designed to meet the needs of children in the North West Region………