Serious issue with HSE owned accommodation in Dungloe – Cllr Gallagher

The Health Minister has been urged to intervene amid concerns there is a serious issue with HSE owned accommodation in Dungloe.

The Council say they are continuing to support the work of Approved Housing Bodies in the delivery of housing under the Capital Assistance Scheme which includes re-purposing existing units to current standards.

However, Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher told this weeks Glenties Municipal District meeting that money urgently needs to be ring fenced by the Department to enable the works be carried out at RESPOND and Clúid units in Dungloe which she claims have been lying idle for a number of years.

Councillor Gallagher says there is a serious need for these units to be utilised: