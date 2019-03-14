Player concerns for Maxi Curran ahead of Donegal’s trip to Cork

The Donegal Ladies are in Cork this Saturday looking to maintain their winning run in Division One.

The girls are unbeaten with wins over Dublin, Mayo, Monaghan and Tipperary and have all but secured a place in the semi finals.

Donegal Manager Maxi Curran has 22 fit players available for the trip to Pairc Úi Rinn.

Geraldine McLaughlin will miss the rest of the league with a broken hand, Ciara Grant is a doubt with hand injury, Nicole Gordan has concussion while Julie Trearty is out with a hamstring problem.

Tara and Ciara Hegarty won’t make the trip to Cork due to a family wedding.

Maxi says it’s a good opportunity for his younger players to test themselves against quality opposition…