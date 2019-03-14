Ollie Horgan: Harps have to get better

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan says his players must be prepared for a UCD side who will be going all out to secure a win at the Belfield Bowl on Friday night.

Both teams are still without a win, UCD are the basement side with just a point from five games. Harps are only a point better off with six Premier Division matches played.

On the injury front Gareth Harkin and Mark Timlin are on the long term list while Nathan Boyle and Caolan McAleer are doubts but John Kavanagh should return to the squad after missing the Cork game.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Oliie Horgan says Harps have to get better…