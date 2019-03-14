LUH apologises unreservedly to family over death of 26 year old

Letterkenny University Hospital has apologised unreservedly to the family of a Donegal man who its claimed died as a result of not receiving a timely operation on a bowel obstruction.

26 year old John Paul McCloskey died on November 22nd, 2016 due to a brain injury and multi-organ failure after his bowel was perforated, causing septic shock.

His family today, settled a High Court action over his death and the care he received at Letterkenny University Hospital with liability admitted.

In a letter read in court, General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital, Seán Murphy expressed sincere regret over “the devastating loss of John Paul”.

He apologised unreservedly and there is a huge regret within the team at the hospital that John Paul did not receive better more organised care during his time there.

According to the Irish Times, the 26 year old was admitted to the hospital’s emergency department on October 11th, 2016 with abdominal pain.

Counsel for the McCloskey family said a CT scan five days later confirmed an obstruction in the small bowel linked to Crohn’s disease and that experts on their side would say there should have been an operation by October 19th, which would have saved his life.

John Paul suffered a perforation of the bowel and died in another hospital on November 22nd, 2016.

An inquest into his death last year concluded that Mr McCloskey died as a result of brain injuries after the perforation of his small bowel following a systems failure at Letterkenny University Hospital which led to medical misadventure.