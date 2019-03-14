Jim McGuinness wants positive mentality in Charlotte

Jim McGuinness will lead Charlotte Independence for the first time in a competitive fixture on Friday evening.

His team kick off the USL Championship regular season, the second tier of soccer in the States, with a home tie against Indy Eleven at the Matthews Sportsplex.

Pre-season for Charoltte was good with three wins and a draw in five games.

Their opening two championships fixtures are at home so Charlotte will like to get off to a solid start.

The job is Jim’s first professional head coach role since he stepped away from GAA management four years ago.

Speaking on the Sport Charlotte Podcast with Ashley Mahoney, The Donegal man says they want to develop a positive mentality within Independence…