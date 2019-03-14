GAA Programme – Declan Bonner & Andrew Wallace

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Tom Comack is joined by former Donegal hurler and hurling manager Andrew Wallace from Burt.

Andrew, one of Donegal’s leading forwards of all time who also had a very successful stint as Donegal manager, guided the county to a first major hurling championship when he was in charge of the 2011 Donegal Lory Meager Cup winning team.

He then turned to adventure sports and has competed in events up and down the country and is currently in training for next week’s Race here in Donegal..

We also hear from Donegal manager Declan Bonner with the latest from the Donegal camp ahead of Saturday’s crunch Allianz League meeting with Cork, in Pairc Uí Rinn…