The champions come to the Brandywell on Friday night as Derry City host Dundalk.

Derry sit fourth in the table just one point adrift of Dundalk in the standings.

Patrick McClean remains out with a hamstring problem, Michael McCrudden is sidelined long term and Jamie McDonagh has one game remaining of his suspension.

Derry boss Declan Devine says this will be the most difficult game yet for his side…