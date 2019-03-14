One former British soldier will face charges over Bloody Sunday

One former British soldier will face charges over the Bloody Sunday shootings in Derry.

Members of the 1st Battalion of the Parachute Regiment opened fire at a civil rights march in the city in 1972 killing 13 people.

A 14th person died later.

The North’s Public Prosecution Service has been looking at the case of 18 soldiers – one of whom has since died.

Today, its director Stephen Herron confirmed that one former soldier, referred to as Soldier F, will be prosecuted for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

He will also be charged with the attempted murders of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O’Donnell.

Mr Herron confirmed there was not believed to be sufficient grounds to charge the other 17 soldiers, and two former members of the IRA will NOT face charges.

Kevin Mc Kinney’s father Gerard was one of the men killed on the day by the soldier who is now deceased. On the Nine til Noon Show this morning, he said today’s decision is devastating for many of the families, and its likely a judicial review will be sought………