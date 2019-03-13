Watch Red Bull Storm Chasers battle Gareth in Donegal

The world’s top windsurfers braved the Donegal weather at Magheraroarty Beach over the last few days for the Red Bull Storm Chase.

Storm Gareth made for the dramatic setting as they battled 8 meter waves, 130km/h wind and driving rain over two days of competition.

Australian Jaeger Stone was the winner ahead of Spain’s Philip Philip Köster.

Watch clips below from the Red Bull Storm Chase team

Red Bull Storm Chase 2019 – Action Clip Day 2 This is the storm we waited 3 years for. A historical day for windsurfing with winds gusting up to 130 km/h and 8 meter waves. Thank you to the riders for the action, Ireland for the hospitality and mother nature for delivering these radical conditions! Posted by Red Bull Storm Chase on Wednesday, 13 March 2019