Republic of Ireland striker Ronan Curtis could be a doubt for next week’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Gibraltar following a freak accident.

The 22 year old former Derry City player has undergone surgery after his hand was trapped in a door.

Mick McCarthy watched the Portsmouth striker score his 12th goal of the season against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Curtis missed last night’s win over Walsall and Pompey boss Kenny Jackett says he won’t feature this weekend.