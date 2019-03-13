LYIT girls named on Rising Stars Team

Three Letterkenny IT girls have been named on the GFP Rising Stars team for 2019 following their performances during the Ladies Higher Education Finals weekend in Dublin.

After helping the LYIT to the reach the final last Friday in the Moynihan Cup, Donegal girls Aoife McColgan and Aisling Nee and Clare’s Emma McMahon have been included in the 15.

Letterkenny lost to Dundalk IT in the final by a point at Broomsbridge.

Tyrone’s Caoimhe Magee who plays with University Ulster Magee has also been named.

In the Connor Cup All Stars, Derry and University Ulster Jordanstown half back Claragh Connor has been included.