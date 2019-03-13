Knockalla Cup Semi Final Draw

The semi final draw has been made for the Knockalla Caravans Cup.

Ulster Senior League side Bonagee United have been drawn at home to high flyers in Inishowen Greencastle FC.

Bonagee and Greencastle had respective wins over Cockhill Celtic and Fanad United last Sunday.

The other semi final line up still has to be confirmed by quarter final winners.

Glengad United who were on FAI Junior Cup duty during last weekend’s quarter finals have to play holders Letterkenny Rovers with the victory to meet the winners of the refixed Kildrum Tigers Finn Harps Reserves last eight game.

Knockall Caravans Cup Semi Final draw.

Bonagee United v Greencastle FC

Glengad United or Letterkenny Rovers v Kildrum Tigers or Finn Harps Reserves