Former Harps man O’Connor named in ROI U21 Squad

Former Finn Harps striker Michael O’Connor has been named in Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland u21 squad for the European Championship qualifier with Luxembourg on Sunday week in Tallaght.

The Dundalk man, currently playing for Linfield in the NIFL Premiership, previously featured as a sub for the 21s as part of a home-based squad in Dublin last month.

The 20-year-old worked with Stephen Kenny at Dundalk FC before moving to Shamrock Rovers in 2017.

From there he joined Finn Harps on loan before moving to Belfast.

Kenny has included 8 players from the Airtricity League in the 23 squad.

Republic of Ireland U21 squad v Luxembourg

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City)

Defenders: Darragh Leahy (Bohemians), Dara O’Shea (Exeter City, on loan from West Bromwich Albion), Barry Cotter (Ipswich Town), Corey Ndaba (Ipswich Town), Conor Masterson (Liverpool), Lee O’Connor (Manchester United), Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers), Liam Scales (UCD AFC)

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jake Doyle Hayes (Cambridge United, on loan from Aston Villa), Connor Ronan (FC DAC 1904, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Jamie Lennon (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians).

Attackers: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Neil Farrugia (UCD AFC), Zach Elbouzedi (Waterford), Michael O’Connor (Linfield), Simon Power (FC Dordrecht, on loan from Norwich City), Aaron Drinan (Waterford, on loan from Ipswich Town).

UEFA 2021 U21 European Championships Qualifiers – Fixture

24/03 – Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg, Tallaght Stadium, 5pm