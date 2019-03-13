Errigal College gets green light for state of the art school

The Education Minister has confirmed that Errigal College in Letterkenny has been given the go ahead for a state of the art major new school building project.

Officials in the Department of Education and Skills have assessed plans and approved the construction project, including an extension and refurbishment of the old school building.

Donegal ETB will be responsible for procuring the design team and the day to day management of the project as it moves near construction.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh once complete will be effectively a new school: