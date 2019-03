An investigation has been launched following the sudden deaths of an elderly couple in Convoy.

Gardai were contacted this afternoon at 1.30pm by a relative of the deceased.

The couple, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation will be carried out and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.

Local councillor Liam Doherty – who is related to the couple – says their deaths are not being treated as suspicious at this point: