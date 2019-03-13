Donaldson inquest adjourned for 20th time

An inquest into the death of Denis Donaldson has been adjourned today for the 20th time.

Mr Donaldson, 55, was shot dead at a remote cottage on the outskirts of Glenties in April 2006.

He had been living there since being exposed as an MI5 agent the previous year.

The family of Mr Donaldson expressed their dismay last September at the decision by the Coroner’s court in Donegal to further adjourn the inquest.

Donegal Coroner’s Court has heard that a decision on a garda file on the murder of former Sinn Féin member and British agent Denis Donaldson is expected to be taken by Director of Public Prosecutions in the coming weeks.

The inquest was listed for mention at today’s sitting and heard from Superintendent Michael Finan that the file on the murder is both “substantial and complex” but is “nearing completion”.

According to RTE News Supt Finan said a decision will be made in the coming weeks and he applied to have a short adjournment in the case for up to six weeks.

The court was told that the Donaldson family has been kept informed of developments and are due to meet with gardaí next month to be briefed on the case.

A letter from Mr Donaldson’s family by solicitors, Madden and Finucane, was referred to by the coroner.

The letter said that, as another adjournment was expected in the case to allow for the decision of the DPP, they would not be attending but asked to be informed of the next date when the case is adjourned to.

Coroner Dr Denis McCauley adjourned the inquest until 8 May for mention.