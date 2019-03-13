Details of trade in event of deal Brexit have been released

The British Government says there will be no checks on goods between Ireland and Northern Ireland in the event of a no deal Brexit.

The House of Commons is due to vote later on whether they want to leave on March 29th without an agreement after the defeat of Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan last night.

Ahead of that vote details of how a no deal will impact trade have been released.

Some products coming from the EU which do not have any extra taxes will face levies for the first time.

Sky’s political correspondent Tamara Cohen says tariffs will apply to 13 percent of the goods: