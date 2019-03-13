Connor Coyle signs with Roy Jones Jr Promotions

Connor Coyle has signed a contract with Roy Jones Jr Boxing Promotions in America.

Having beat Travis Scott in Florida last month, The Derry middleweight has been rewarded with an exclusive long term contract that will see him become a full time fighter under RJJ on the UFC Fight Pass channel.

He is expected back in the ring, possibly late April in Las Vegas. In the meantime Connor is training back home for four weeks before travelling to Saint Petersburg for a 4 to 6-week camp.

RJJ Boxing CEO and co-founder Keith Veltre said “When I saw Coyle fight this past February 16th, I knew we had to have him. “He possesses all the assets to make him a future World Champion. He doesn’t wait to have the fight come to him, he brings the action to you. He will be a full-time fighter on UFC Fight Pass. You definitely want to keep an eye on Connor.”

“My team and I are very happy to sign with Roy Jones Jr Boxing Promotions,” Coyle said.

“They made us a great offer and it was an amazing experience headlining for them on UFC Fight Pass in February. Fight Pass is a great platform that will only expand our horizons with fans across the globe. We’re excited to see what the future holds, and I look forward to entertaining the fans with every fight.”