Concern over impact of controversial fishing laws on Donegal industry

Serious concern has been raised over proposed new fishing laws and what impact they may have on the Donegal industry.



It’s been claimed that the government have parked controversial legislation for two years while also failing to consult with the fishing organisations.

It has led to calls for a delay in bringing forward legislation the Sea Fisheries Amendment Bill 2017 until the Minister has consulted with the fishing industry – North and South.

Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says to rush through the legislation may prove detrimental and the Minister must agree to a deferral: